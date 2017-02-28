YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, one of the top Democrats considering a 2018 run for governor, will not seek the position.

Ryan, an eight-term congressman, has spent the past few months mulling the idea of a campaigning for governor, but opted not to do so primarily because of family obligations and the time he’d need to devote to running for the seat, two sources said.

The Congressman released this statement before noon:

When I entered politics, I made a commitment to make every decision based on what I thought would most improve the lives of citizens in my community, my state and my country. As I consider how best to continue to serve, this commitment remains my guiding light. I love the district I represent.

It's where I was born and raised. The community here inspires me each and every day. Together we have dealt with tough economic times but never lost our collective spirit. Representing my friends and neighbors continues to be the greatest honor of my life. Constituents in my district are at the forefront of an economic transformation that has hollowed out our nation's middle class. As I've considered how best to address these challenges, the more I've appreciated how much they are national issues that require national solutions. That is why, while I have been truly humbled by the encouragement I˙ve received to run for Governor of Ohio, I believe the best way to serve my community, my state and my country is to remain in the United States Congress. There, I believe I can channel the support I've received through my positions on the Appropriations Committee and Defense Subcommittee to fight back against wrong-headed policies and champion the kinds of solutions that would have a real impact for American families.

With the perspective of my district and the voices of my constituents, I am eager to work with my colleagues to craft a vision for a future of hope, prosperity, and equality for every single American. We can no longer leave individuals, communities, or entire regions behind. Until we step up to this challenge, our nation will continue to be vulnerable to slick-talking charlatans willing to tell people what they want to hear while only benefiting Wall Street and wealthy donors. I remain hopeful though because I know that the Democratic Party, the historic champions of the great American middle class and equality for all, is ready to face this obstacle head on. That is why I will focus my efforts on electing Democrats who are ready to be middle class champions for communities like mine.

I˙m confident Ohio Democrats will stick together and upend the disastrous Republican one party rule in Ohio that has cost jobs, allowed our communities to be ravaged by opiods, and failed to educate our children. Democrats are fortunate to have a wealth of talent in Ohio, and I look forward to helping Senator Sherrod Brown and all Democratic nominees win their elections in 2018.

Also, Ryan of Howland, D-13th, was recently promoted to ranking Democratic member of the House Appropriations Committee’s Legislative Branch Subcommittee, giving him more cache with others on the prestigious committee.

Back on Nov. 30, 2016, after losing the House Democratic leadership position to Nancy Pelosi, Ryan said didn’t sound enthusiastic about a potential gubernatorial bid. “We’re in a really good place here in Congress,” he said.

It’s something he’s repeated a few other times since.

With Ryan out, the other top prospect is Richard Cordray, a former state attorney general and treasurer who is currently director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Unless he resigns or is fired by Republican President Donald Trump, Cordray’s term doesn’t expire until July.

Other potential Democratic candidates for governor include Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni of Boardman; ex-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, who is the former head of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp; ex-state Rep. Connie Pillich, the unsuccessful 2014 state treasurer candidate; ex-Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams; Ohio Supreme Court Justice William M. O’Neill; Hamilton County Commissioner Todd Portune; and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley.