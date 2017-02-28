YOUNGSTOWN — The new executive director of the United Methodist Community Center of Youngstown/Warren is brainstorming with the organization’s board of directors and evaluating programs with an eye toward broadening the center’s reach.

The United Methodist Community Center has two facilities: one each in Mahoning County at 2401 Belmont Ave. in Youngstown and in Trumbull County at 309 N. Park Ave. in Warren.

“We definitively want to increase our programs for veterans,” said Tayana C. Pannell, who took the reins of UMCC on Feb. 6.

“Our overall mission is to teach, develop and empower all whom we encounter,” she said.

Pannell said she is very impressed with the partnerships among agencies working together for the entire community.

Born and raised in Youngstown, Pannell attended Cardinal Mooney High School and graduated in 1989 from South High School, where she played varsity basketball. She received a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Youngstown State University and a master’s degree in business administration from Indiana Wesleyan University.

Pannell has been actively engaged in a variety of community affairs for many years and has served as a fiscal control officer and social programs manager in several area regional agencies.

She completed an internship at the Wean Foundation in Warren; worked in customer services for the Youngstown Water Department; was program specialist for Ashtabula County and its senior services program; and was fiscal officer for the Ashtabula County Job and Family Services Agency.

Pannell is the daughter of Margaret Pannell, of Texas, and the late Reginald Pannell Sr., who was a deacon in Rising Star Baptist Church here. She has four sisters and three brothers, including the Rev. Terry Bolds Sr., former senior pastor at Rising Star Baptist.

