BOYS BASKETBALL
TOURNAMENT
Division II
Hubbard 55, West Branch 52
Salem 57, Lakeview 55
Ursuline 68, Southeast 53
Canfield 70, Niles 42
Division III
St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Crestview 35
United 64, Tuslaw 58
Champion 57, Newton Falls 52
South Range 44, East Palestine 29
Akron Manchester 71, Waterloo 48
Canton Central Catholic 53, Columbiana 36
LaBrae 89, Middlefield Cardinal 43
Berkshire 43, Rootstown 41
Garrettsville Garfield 88, Liberty 56
Division IV
Valley Christian 60, Leetonia 29
Southern 59, Jackson-Milton 57
East Canton 51, Wellsville 50
Sebring 50, Lowellville 43
Canton Heritage Christian 53, Mathews 43
McDonald 106, Heartland Christian 15
Southington 82, Ashtabula St. John 59
Windham 57, Badger 47
Bristol 55, Fairport Harbor 34
Richmond Heights 53, Lordstown 36
Warren JFK 78, Newbury 38
