JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Tuesday's Boys Basketball Scoreboard



Originally Published: 11:50 p.m., February 28, 2017 and  Updated 11:50 p.m., February 28, 2017

BOYS BASKETBALL

TOURNAMENT

Division II

Hubbard 55, West Branch 52

Salem 57, Lakeview 55

Ursuline 68, Southeast 53

Canfield 70, Niles 42

Division III

St. Thomas Aquinas 72, Crestview 35

United 64, Tuslaw 58

Champion 57, Newton Falls 52

South Range 44, East Palestine 29

Akron Manchester 71, Waterloo 48

Canton Central Catholic 53, Columbiana 36

LaBrae 89, Middlefield Cardinal 43

Berkshire 43, Rootstown 41

Garrettsville Garfield 88, Liberty 56

Division IV

Valley Christian 60, Leetonia 29

Southern 59, Jackson-Milton 57

East Canton 51, Wellsville 50

Sebring 50, Lowellville 43

Canton Heritage Christian 53, Mathews 43

McDonald 106, Heartland Christian 15

Southington 82, Ashtabula St. John 59

Windham 57, Badger 47

Bristol 55, Fairport Harbor 34

Richmond Heights 53, Lordstown 36

Warren JFK 78, Newbury 38

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes