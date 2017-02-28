JOBS
TRUMP SPEECH | President wants Congress to pass improved education bill



Published: Tue, February 28, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

WASHINGTON — President Trump tonight challenged Congress to pass an education bill that funds school choice for disadvantaged youth, including millions of African-American and Latino children.

"These families should be free to choose the public, private, charter, magnet, religious or home school that is right for them," the president said.

He also called on America to do more to support the crime victims.

"I have ordered the Department of Homeland Security to create an office to serve American victims. The office is called VOICE – Victims Of Immigration Crime Engagement. We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests."

