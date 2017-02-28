WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump tonight told America and Congress that he has directed the Department of Defense to develop a plan to demolish and destroy ISIS – "a network of lawless savages that have slaughtered Muslims and Christians, and men, women, and children of all faiths and beliefs."

"We will work with our allies, including our friends and allies in the Muslim world, to extinguish this vile enemy from our planet.

He said he also has imposed new sanctions on entities and individuals who support Iran's ballistic missile program, and reaffirmed the United States "unbreakable alliance with the State of Israel."