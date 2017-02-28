JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

TRUMP SPEECH | President launches plan to rebuild nation's infrastructure



Published: Tue, February 28, 2017 @ 9:41 p.m.

WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump tonight announced his plan to launch our national rebuilding, by asking the Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States – financed through both public and private capital – creating millions of new jobs.

This effort, he said, will be guided by two core principles: Buy American, and Hire American.

He added that he is calling on all Democrats and Republicans in the Congress to work with us "to save Americans from this imploding Obamacare disaster."

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes