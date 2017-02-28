WASHINGTON — President Donald J. Trump tonight announced his plan to launch our national rebuilding, by asking the Congress to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in the infrastructure of the United States – financed through both public and private capital – creating millions of new jobs.

This effort, he said, will be guided by two core principles: Buy American, and Hire American.

He added that he is calling on all Democrats and Republicans in the Congress to work with us "to save Americans from this imploding Obamacare disaster."