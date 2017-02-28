WARREN — The Trumbull County Citizens Budget Committee had its second meeting tonight and established small work groups that plan to fan out across county departments to gather certain information.

They chose the elected and nonelected departments heads they would interview, with the committee members choosing those interviewed based on the backgrounds of the various committee members.

Atty. Jeff Goodman, for instance, and former Niles clerk of courts Barry Profato will head over to the county courthouse to meet with several judges.

Mike Matas, the budget director for Lake County, will be among those asking questions of Auditor Adrian Biviano.

There may be some standard questions to ask of each department head interviewed, but Sheriff Paul Monroe should be asked specifically about the large budget increase former Sheriff Tom Altiere requested, Goodman said.

