JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Schiavoni of Boardman will run for governor in 2018



Published: Tue, February 28, 2017 @ 3:24 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni confirmed today he will run for governor in the 2018 Democratic primary.

“I’ve been pretty clear for a while” about my candidacy, said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd.

Schiavoni’s announcement comes the same day that U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said he wouldn’t seek the gubernatorial position.

While Schiavoni is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for governor, he is not likely to be the last. The Senate minority leader said he’s prepared for a primary.

Ex-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, the former head of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., said she will announce next week her decision on running for governor. She is expected to seek the Democratic Party’s nomination.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes