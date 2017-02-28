YOUNGSTOWN

Ohio Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni confirmed today he will run for governor in the 2018 Democratic primary.

“I’ve been pretty clear for a while” about my candidacy, said Schiavoni of Boardman, D-33rd.

Schiavoni’s announcement comes the same day that U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said he wouldn’t seek the gubernatorial position.

While Schiavoni is the first Democrat to announce his candidacy for governor, he is not likely to be the last. The Senate minority leader said he’s prepared for a primary.

Ex-U.S. Rep. Betty Sutton, the former head of the Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp., said she will announce next week her decision on running for governor. She is expected to seek the Democratic Party’s nomination.