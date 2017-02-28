JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Reports: Man was 3x over legal limit



Published: Tue, February 28, 2017 @ 10:47 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman man cited with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol Monday afternoon was more than three times over the legal limit for driving drunk, reports said.

Police officers pulled over Samuel Ravotti, 58, of Erskine Drive, about 2:30 p.m. at Schenley Avenue and McCollum Road.

Reports said Ravotti’s car was pulled over after a woman flagged an officer down and said he was drunk.

The officers ran a records check and found Ravotti had an expired license.

Reports said Ravotti smelled of alcohol and failed a field-sobriety test. A blood-alcohol test was administered at the police station on a Breathalyzer device, where Ravotti registered a 0.251.

The legal limit for intoxications in Ohio is 0.08.

Ravotti also had an OVI conviction in 1999 in municipal court and in 1990 in Mahoning County Area Court, records show.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes