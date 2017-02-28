YOUNGSTOWN

A Boardman man cited with operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol Monday afternoon was more than three times over the legal limit for driving drunk, reports said.

Police officers pulled over Samuel Ravotti, 58, of Erskine Drive, about 2:30 p.m. at Schenley Avenue and McCollum Road.

Reports said Ravotti’s car was pulled over after a woman flagged an officer down and said he was drunk.

The officers ran a records check and found Ravotti had an expired license.

Reports said Ravotti smelled of alcohol and failed a field-sobriety test. A blood-alcohol test was administered at the police station on a Breathalyzer device, where Ravotti registered a 0.251.

The legal limit for intoxications in Ohio is 0.08.

Ravotti also had an OVI conviction in 1999 in municipal court and in 1990 in Mahoning County Area Court, records show.