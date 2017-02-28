NORTH JACKSON — Authorities are trying to figure out what caused a tractor-trailer to catch fire about 3:40 a.m. today, closing a portion of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 in Jackson Township.

A news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the driver pulled over when he thought the brakes were on fire and he was able to unhitch the trailer, which then became engulfed in flames.

The trailer contained items from Amazon Goods and was a total loss, the release said. There were no injuries.