AUSTINTOWN

A man arrested for violating the conditions of his bond Tuesday morning was allegedly in possession of drugs, according to a report.

Peter Spare, 24, of Austintown, was arrested after a woman called police stating that he was standing outside her bedroom when she woke at 2:50 a.m. He was released on bond following a domestic violence arrest Monday, and conditions stated he was not permitted to visit the woman's Woodhurst Drive apartment.



Police found Spare walking down Burkey Road with a garbage bag full of clothing. After placing him under arrest, they found a bag of marijuana, a marijuana pipe and eight pills of clonidine, a medication used to treat ADHD and anxiety.

In addition to violating the conditions of his bond, Spare was charged with possession of drugs, marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia. He will appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Wednesday.