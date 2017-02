BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

DONALDSON, AMONTE A 9/26/1992 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE Domestic Violence

FAUCETTE, KEVIN D 4/23/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

HERRING, LAMAR L 10/18/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

HUNTER, CHRISTOPHER R 1/1/1980 CAMPBELL POLICE DEPT. Receiving Stolen Property

JOHNSON, CHRISTOPHER W 7/23/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

JOHNSON, KENNETH 5/15/1951 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Resisting Arrest

MALDONADO, HUBERT 8/30/1976 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Vandalism - business property $500 Or More In Value

MAY, PRESTON JOHN 3/17/1998 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

RIVERS, DENZELL MARKEE 1/25/1992 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

SHURA, JOSEPH ANTHONY 8/15/1979 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Parole Violation

SPARE, PETER JAMES 6/4/1992 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Criminal Trespass

STANLEY, ERIC RYAN 9/26/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

TUCHEK, VINCENT B 9/21/1970 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Retaliation

WHEELER, BRANDON 7/7/1986 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Probation Violation

WILLIAMS, DAMIAN DONNELL II 5/7/1994 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ABANATHEY, JAMES T 6/20/1988 1/18/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BUCKNER, CEIRA 3/3/1988 10/3/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

CARKIDO, MARIA A 5/15/1980 2/15/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

COUNCIL, CHRISTOPHER E 5/27/1985 2/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DURST, CHARLES DAVID II 5/18/1983 2/26/2017 BONDED OUT

EASTERLY, DERRELL 11/25/1986 2/25/2017 TIME SERVED

EMERSON, FRANK G 12/10/1975 1/11/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FLETCHER, JASMIN M 6/13/1990 1/9/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

GRAY, JONATHON 10/4/1987 2/25/2017 BONDED OUT

GREEN, JONAHTHUN 7/9/1995 12/13/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

GREENE, ROBERT JAMES 3/13/1973 8/31/2016 TIME SERVED

HANLON, LAUREN 4/2/1960 1/18/2017 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

HENDERSON, SHERRELLE ANNA 6/22/1984 1/21/2017 TIME SERVED



HILL, VALERIE M 5/29/1976 1/14/2017 TIME SERVED

HORN, JONATHAN WILLIAM 9/24/1992 1/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

INGRAM, SHIRLEY ANNE 1/15/1970 9/16/2016 TIME SERVED

JONES, HILLARY MARIE 11/13/1978 9/24/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

KUHN, KENNETH M 8/25/1963 1/31/2017 TIME SERVED

LAROUERE, COLIN F 1/12/1983 2/25/2017 BONDED OUT

MACKLIN, DONNELL 1/15/1992 2/24/2017 NO CHARGES FILED

PERRY, DAJA 9/6/1998 1/31/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

RIVERA, BRITTANY NICOLE 12/3/1994 11/28/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

ROBERTSON, AMBER M 1/24/1986 11/23/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

ROBINSON, EDDIE JAMES 11/8/1993 11/9/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

ROSCOE, MICHAEL SCOTT 9/24/1993 2/25/2017 BONDED OUT



SHOPINSKY, STACEY E 4/5/1980 2/3/2017 TIME SERVED

SPARE, PETER JAMES 6/4/1992 2/27/2017 BONDED OUT

STANKE, TINA 1/21/1978 2/27/2017 BONDED OUT

STITZEL, JENNIFER MARIE 11/30/1982 2/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

THOMAS, CYNTHIA 2/23/1961 2/27/2017 BONDED OUT

THOMAS, DEBRA LYNN 6/20/1965 2/27/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

THOMAS, DWAYNE EDWARD 2/25/1967 6/16/2016 TIME SERVED

WHITEHAIR, CRAIG 10/11/1981 2/26/2017 BONDED OUT

YOUNG, MARK A 3/13/1966 2/24/2017 NO CHARGES FILED