LORDSTOWN — The Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze has been named today by Consumer Reports to the 2017 Top Picks list.

The redesigned Cruze earned top marks in the highly-competitive Compact Car category. The Cruze’s overall score bested the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla — two historically entrenched stalwarts in the annual list.

With the Impala carrying over its top score for the “Large Sedan” category from 2016, the Cruze’s addition marks the first time Chevrolet has had two of the Top Pick sedans since Consumer Reports began naming them in 1992.

“The Cruze is impressive. With such a smooth ride and quiet interior, it feels like a much larger car, and reliability has been solid right out of the gate,” said Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports’ director of automotive testing, in a statement.