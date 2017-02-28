BOARDMAN — Township police and fire officials are investigating a suspected arson that caused minor damage to an elementary school.

Officials were called to Market Street Elementary Monday in reference to the incident, according to a report.

A school employee reported that while cleaning up playing cards that had been scattered around a lot, he found that someone had set a fire on the southeast corner of the building.

"The fire, although small, was large enough to put scorch marks on the brick of the building and create ashes," according to the report.

Surveillance video showed numerous people coming and going from the property, but those parties were not recorded in the area of the fire.

Officials believe the incident occurred sometime since the end of the school day Friday.