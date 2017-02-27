COLUMBUS

More than two dozen employees of the Youngstown Water Department pleaded guilty today to charges for falsifying their credentials, with a plea deal that includes license suspensions and thousands of dollars in fines and restitution.

The unclassified misdemeanor charges carried potential prison terms of four years and fines up to $10,000.

Each will pay $2,000 in restitution to the city of Youngstown, plus a $1,000 fine to the Franklin County Municipal Court , a $250 court administrative fee and likely other court costs. Some of the workers agreed to perform 50 hours of community service or pay an additional $1,000 instead, their lawyer Charles Dunlap said.

They’ll also have their Environmental Protection Agency licenses suspended for a year.

The workers will have a year to meet the terms of the diversion agreements they signed today.

The agreement also stipulates that they will tell the truth about the case if subpoenaed by a court in any related cases — potentially the instructor of the certification course, Anthony Vigorito.

For the complete story, read Tuesday’s Vindicator and Vindy.com