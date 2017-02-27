JOBS
Trump wants to restore states’ powers



Published: Mon, February 27, 2017 @ 10:28 a.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says in a meeting with governors that his administration will do all that it can to restore the authority of the states.

As he prepares his budget plans, Trump is telling governors in a White House meeting that the country will “do more with less and make the government lean and accountable to the people.”

But he is promising them that his budget will increase spending for federal law enforcement, moves that will help the U.S. “fight crime.” He says his budget proposal will also keep tax dollars in the U.S. to help veterans and first responders.

