Police: Body of a woman found in a ditch in Mecca



Published: Mon, February 27, 2017 @ 11:53 a.m.

MECCA — The body of a woman in her 20s was found in a roadside ditch along State Route 46 just south of the Mecca circle this morning.

The Trumbull county sheriffs office, which is investigating, believes they know who the woman is and is attempting to notify family members, the Trumbull County 911 center reports.

A person taking a walk apparently spotted the body and called 911 at 8:16 a.m.

The sheriffs office is still investigating and hasn't determined whether the woman's death is a homicide or not, a 911 supervisor said.

The body has already been removed and has apparently been taken to the Trumbull County morgue.

