NILES

By a vote of 6-1 Monday, council approved emergency passage of an ordinance that restores and funds the safety director position.

The position had been combined with service director when Paul Hogan, the previous safety director, retired last summer. Hogan had earned $17,000 as the part-time director. James DePasquale, who served as both directors with no extra pay, was fired last week by Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia.

The mayor and several council members conceded last week that combining the two positions failed to work and both should be separate.

Scarnecchia has appointed retired Niles police officer George Kaniclides safety director. His salary will be $12,000.

Linda Marchese, D-3rd, cast the only negative vote. She said her vote had nothing to do with Kaniclides and everything to do with a promise made two years ago.

“We promised the voters we would reopen the swimming pool when they approved the park levy,” Marchese said. “I would have liked to have seen us spend $5,000 or $6,000 for that purpose, but I was the only one who felt that way.”

Marchese said she thinks highly of Kaniclides despite her opposition to the ordinance. “I know he’ll do a good job,” he said.

Last Friday, Scarnecchia appointed former Third Ward councilman Ed Stredney safety director. He will earn $51,000 a year.

With both positions filled, the board of control, which could not function after the mayor fired DePasquale, has been restored. State law requires the two directors and mayor to serve on the board.