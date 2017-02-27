NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say a man fell off a float and injured himself near the end of a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.
New Orleans police told The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2mvJOao ) the man was riding in the Krewe of Thoth parade around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. A krewe representative says the man suffered a head injury.
Krewe spokesman Penny Larsen says the man had a concussion but was reported to be responsive.
———
Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.