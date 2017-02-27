JOBS
Man injured in fall from float during #Mardi Gras parade



Published: Mon, February 27, 2017 @ 12:25 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Police say a man fell off a float and injured himself near the end of a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans.

New Orleans police told The Times-Picayune (http://bit.ly/2mvJOao ) the man was riding in the Krewe of Thoth parade around 5:10 p.m. Sunday. A krewe representative says the man suffered a head injury.

Krewe spokesman Penny Larsen says the man had a concussion but was reported to be responsive.

———

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com

