JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Man faces theft charge after attempted ambulance theft



Published: Mon, February 27, 2017 @ 9:30 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a Boardman man Saturday who reports said jumped in the driver's seat of an ambulance while paramedics were trying to treat a patient.

Reports said police were called about 7:40 p.m. to Boardman and Champion streets where the AMR ambulance crew told them one of three men walking nearby jumped in the driver's seat while they were treating a patient in the back and tried to drive away.

The paramedics yelled at the man to stop and he stopped, jumped out and walked away.

Police found the men on Boardman Street and one of the men, Devon Anderson, 36, matches the description of the man who jumped in the driver's seat, reports said.

Reports said Anderson changed his story three times but did admit to being in the ambulance.

Anderson's friends were recording the police with their cell phone cameras and Anderson was taken into custody for attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Reports said he screamed at the camera that he was being arrested for something he did not do even though he just confessed to police.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes