YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested a Boardman man Saturday who reports said jumped in the driver's seat of an ambulance while paramedics were trying to treat a patient.

Reports said police were called about 7:40 p.m. to Boardman and Champion streets where the AMR ambulance crew told them one of three men walking nearby jumped in the driver's seat while they were treating a patient in the back and tried to drive away.

The paramedics yelled at the man to stop and he stopped, jumped out and walked away.

Police found the men on Boardman Street and one of the men, Devon Anderson, 36, matches the description of the man who jumped in the driver's seat, reports said.

Reports said Anderson changed his story three times but did admit to being in the ambulance.

Anderson's friends were recording the police with their cell phone cameras and Anderson was taken into custody for attempted theft of a motor vehicle. Reports said he screamed at the camera that he was being arrested for something he did not do even though he just confessed to police.