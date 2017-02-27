BOARDMAN — A Youngstown man faces numerous criminal charges after purportedly threatening to kill a hotel employee who told him he could not rent rooms by the hour.

Andrew Ryan, 34, of Cooper Street, is charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing, criminal damaging, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest for the incident reported to township police early Saturday.

Police were called to the Town & Country Motel, 5235 Market Street, about 12:05 a.m. Saturday, according to a report.

An employee told police that Ryan entered the business and asked to rent a room for an hour, but the employee informed him they only rent rooms for the night.

Ryan reportedly became "very angry and started using profanities directed at him and waving his fists in the air." He reportedly threatened to kill the employee when he was asked to leave, then punched a glass window dividing the lobby from an office area, shattering the glass.

The obstructing official business and resisting arrest charges stem from Ryan reportedly fleeing from police after they located him at another Market Street motel. They found him hiding between two houses on Sheldon Avenue.

He reportedly was there with a woman he met on the dating app Tinder.

Ryan is scheduled to appear in Mahoning County Area Court here Tuesday for arraignment.