WARREN — An attorney for Nasser Hamad said Hamad deserved to be eligible for a bail bond because he was "attacked by five people" Saturday in a deadly feud at his house in Howland.

Judge Ronald Rice did set bond – at $5 million.

Hamad, 47, of state Route 46, pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Chris Becker, assistant county prosecutor, said the charges Hamad faced could potentially result in charges that could carry the death penalty because of the death of two or more people.

Hamad was brought to court under heavy security. While waiting for his hearing to begin, he raised his left arm to news media cameras, showing the bandage or cast on the arm.

An affidavit filed in the case describes the comments of a witness who said how Hamad spoke to him just before firing at several of the victims.