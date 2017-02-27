JOBS
Fugitive featured on Saturday, caught on Sunday



Published: Mon, February 27, 2017 @ 9:41 a.m.

MENTOR — Shawn Andrew Wolford, 32, who was named fugitive of the week by the U.S. Marshals’ Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and was believed by the marshals to have been in the Youngstown area, surrendered Sunday to Mentor police, who had charged him with rape.

The Vindicator had published a short story and Wolford’s photo in its Saturday edition, saying U.S. Marshals were seeking tips concerning his whereabouts.

