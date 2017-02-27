YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two people on gun charges over the weekend.

About 3:40 a.m. today Kevin Faucette, 29, of Carlotta Drive, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after police found a .357-caliber revolver in his waist while investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Breaden Street.

About 3:25 p.m. Saturday William Patrick Lewis, 38, of New Castle, Pa. , was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm after police found a 9mm handgun under the seat of a car he was driving at Evergreen Avenue and Summer Street.