JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

City PD arrest 2 people in gun charges



Published: Mon, February 27, 2017 @ 9:56 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested two people on gun charges over the weekend.

About 3:40 a.m. today Kevin Faucette, 29, of Carlotta Drive, was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon after police found a .357-caliber revolver in his waist while investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Breaden Street.

About 3:25 p.m. Saturday William Patrick Lewis, 38, of New Castle, Pa. , was arrested on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm after police found a 9mm handgun under the seat of a car he was driving at Evergreen Avenue and Summer Street.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes