AUSTINTOWN — For the second time in six weeks, Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course has announced an across the board purse increase.

Today, the Austintown racetrack announced a 5 percent increase will take effect Saturday.

This will take the daily purse distribution to an unprecedented level for the facility, which began live thoroughbred racing in November 2014.

“We have benefited from an unseasonably temperate winter which has resulted in no interruption of our live racing calendar, as well as increased exposure from Television Games Network, and the bettor’s across North America have responded favorably to our exciting racing product featuring big fields and large payoffs,” Mark Loewe, vice-president of Ohio Racing for Penn Gaming said in a statement.