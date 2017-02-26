JOBS
Howland chief names one fatality, gives details on shooting



Published: Sun, February 26, 2017 @ 12:06 p.m.
HOWLAND — The Howland police chief has identified one of the two people killed Saturday afternoon as Josh Williams, 20, and said the other male who died is 19, but he did not identify him.

Chief Nick Roberts, during a press conference this morning, said April Trent, 43, underwent surgery last night, as did Bryce Hendrickson, 20.

A juvenile male, 17, was grazed by gunfire. The chief did not identify him.

The incident stemmed from a family dispute regarding Nasser Hamad dating Hendrickson's mother, Tracy Hendrickson, the chief said.

ORIGINAL SATURDAY STORY: 5 shot in Howland family dispute; 2 dead

Hamad, 47, who lives at the State Route 46 home where the incident took place, is in the Trumbull County Jail and will be formally charged later with two counts of aggravated murder and three counts of attempted aggravated murder, Roberts said.

Trent drove all five shooting victims to Hamad's house, where a physical confrontation took place, escalating to Hamad firing shots at about 4:25 p.m., the chief said

