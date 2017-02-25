JOBS
Saturday's girls basketball tournament scores



Published: Sat, February 25, 2017 @ 3:55 p.m.

Division III

Cardinal Mooney 42, Canton Central Catholic 33

Ursuline 77, Crestview 45

Columbiana 85, Campbell 21

Lisbon 65, South Range 63

Garrettsville 50, LaBrae 36

Brookfield 68, Hawken 66

Champion 66, Grand Valley 47

Division IV

Valley Christian at McDonald, 1 p.m.

Warren JFK 63, Western Reserve 51

Jackson-Milton 59, Southern 21

Mathews at Lordstown, 5 p.m.

Southington at Cornerstone Christian, 6 p.m.

Badger 46, Windham 41

Lutheran East 76, Ashtabula St. John 48

Cuyahoga Heights 37, Bristol 16

