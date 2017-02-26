YOUNGSTOWN

Thunderstorms on Friday night and into Saturday brought down trees and wires, leaving nearly 150 FirstEnergy customers without power in Mahoning and Columbiana and Trumbull counties.

However, as of Saturday evening, FirstEnergy reported fewer than five each in Mahoning and Trumbull counties without power and fewer than seven without electricity in Columbiana County.

Hardest hit by the wind and lightning that accompanied the thunderstorm that swept through the area shortly after midnight were Goshen, Ellsworth, Canfield, and Smith townships and Beloit Village, where there were 115 outages. Twenty customers in West Township and 44 in Middleton Township also suffered power outages, according to 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.