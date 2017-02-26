YOUNGSTOWN

The Polish Mardi Gras, or Ostatki, the last party before Lent featuring music, imported Polish vodka, beers and liquors was celebrated Saturday at the Youngstown Country Club.

Unlike traditional Polish ethnic events, Saturday’s “adult night out,” sponsored by Polish Youngstown, promotes Polish culture in a different way, said Agi Khoury, one of the founders of the organization.

Other founders include Ted Szmaj, Angela Messenger, Darek Chmoczyk and Aundrea Cika.

To keep the event stylish, they said, Radek Fizek, a former Mazowsze member, entertained by playing the violin and singing and with DJ music. Mazowsze is a famous Polish folk dance group named after the Mazowsze region of Poland.

Khoury comes by her intense interest in Polish culture through her adoptive parents, who immigrated in the early 1970s to the United States with her and her brother, 2 and 1, respectively.

According to its web site, Polish Youngstown, in partnership with public and private organizations, “is the umbrella organization created to inspire and educate area residents on all things Polish. Its mission is to develop, promote and support Polish events throughout the Mahoning Valley area; and its goal is for its member organizations to flourish through public awareness and to promote Polish customs with accuracy and liveliness.”

