HOWLAND

The busiest commercial strip in Trumbull County became a scene of mayhem Saturday afternoon as gunfire erupted in the front yard of a Niles-Cortland Road (state Route 46) home, eventually leaving two dead and three hospitalized.

Five people were shot at the Howland Township house in the Eastwood Mall corridor of Route 46, across from the Sleepy Hollow Sleep Shop, near Waffle House and about a block north of Home Depot.



A physical altercation about 4:20 p.m. turned into a shootout, said Paul Monroe, Trumbull County sheriff. The episode happened in the front yard at 1564 Niles-Cortland Road.



Monroe said he does not know why they were fighting.

The crime scene is a gray-ish, nicely landscaped bungalow, a story and a half with a chimney out front. The Trumbull County Auditor’s office web site shows the property is owned by Nasser Hamad. It is next to a house that is for lease.

A suspect is in custody but the sheriff would not reveal any further information. Howland police are in charge of the investigation, They are interviewing the suspect and numerous witnesses in the very busy highway area. No one driving by was hurt.

There is a van with Florida license plates parked askew in the bungalow driveway. The passenger and driver’s side doors are open and there is a bullet hole in the driver’s side windshield — and shattered glass on the pavement next to the driver’s side.

The suspect was caught down the road from the scene, Monroe said. The names of the victims are not yet disclosed. He said Howland police will release more information Sunday.

Monroe, a former Howland police chief, said the people involved in the fracas are known to the police department.

A neighbor who lives next door to the bungalow said he heard what sounded like gunfire — but because of the constant traffic sounds he was not sure if it was gunfire or not.

The neighbor also said police have been to the house at least three times in recent months.

The victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital trauma center and one was reported to be in cardiac arrest while in the ambulance, according to police radio transmissions. A trauma team was waiting for them. Two died at the hospital.

At about 5:30 p.m., the busy St. Elizabeth diverted all incoming patients for two hours, with the exception of trauma patients.

It appeared to take a while to get rescue crews to the Howland Township scene. One victim at the scene was described as “bleeding out.” Police were radioing the ambulance crew to hurry — and seemed to wonder why it was taking so long.

The shootings resulted in the closing of Route 46 between the Home Depot Store and state Route 82. Although Route 46 near the Eastwood Mall is now primarily a business corridor featuring restaurants and lodging, there are still a few private homes near the crime scene.

Traffic problems are occurring as people find alternate routes around the area. Traffic was backing up on Howland Wilson Road, and Routes 82 and 46. Businesses in the area were locked down and remained so late in the evening.

The normally bustling street between the Eastwood Mall entrance and state Route 82 is devoid of traffic. Several businesses which are typically packed are now closed.

According to 21-WFMJ TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner, Trumbull County 9-1-1 received calls from several people saying they witnessed the shooting.

One man told Trumbull 9-1-1 that he witnessed a man walk out of a house and began shooting. One witness says she saw people fighting, then running into the van before the shooting began.

A woman who was driving by with her children in the car says she saw someone covered in blood running across the road. One man told the dispatcher he saw a man wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans, who seemed to have “no concern” for anybody.

