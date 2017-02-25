— If you're going to point to a storyline, it has to be the point guard position.

That's where Mooney's former point guard, junior Kelly Williams, got most of her minutes Saturday afternoon since returning from surgery and where Canton Central Catholic's Ashley Schott was questionable to start because of a back injury sustained in the Crusaders' last regular-season game.

However, when the Division III girls sectional championship game was over, the only points that mattered were on the scoreboard: Mooney 42, Central Catholic 33.

Conchetta Rinaldi had 14 points and Camden Hergenrother 11 for the winners, while Katy Farey had a game-high 17 for the visitors, who bowed out of the tournament with a 9-12 record.

Mooney (12-10) now heads for a third game against Ursuline in a district semifinal on Wednesday at Struthers Fieldhouse.

