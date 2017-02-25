JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Girls basketball: Lisbon holds off South Range, 65-63



Published: Sat, February 25, 2017 @ 7:17 p.m.

LISBON — South Range was hit with the unfortunate scenario of playing without its best player, Maddie Durkin, in a Division III sectional final Saturday.

Durkin was shut down after not being able to get through the Raiders’ first tournament game following gallbladder surgery.

Still, it seemed like Matisi’s South Range Raiders were going to pull off the upset coming back from as many as 14 in the first half before watching Lisbon’s Karlee Pezzano pull off some late heroics.

The Blue Devils escaped with a 65-63 victory.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes