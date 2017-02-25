— South Range was hit with the unfortunate scenario of playing without its best player, Maddie Durkin, in a Division III sectional final Saturday.

Durkin was shut down after not being able to get through the Raiders’ first tournament game following gallbladder surgery.

Still, it seemed like Matisi’s South Range Raiders were going to pull off the upset coming back from as many as 14 in the first half before watching Lisbon’s Karlee Pezzano pull off some late heroics.

The Blue Devils escaped with a 65-63 victory.

