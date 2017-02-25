JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Girls basketball: LaMonica scores 37 in Warren JFK win



Published: Sat, February 25, 2017 @ 7:20 p.m.

BERLIN CENTER — When Warren JFK girls basketball coach John Condoleon revived the program a few years ago, the team featured a freshman guard with a deadly outside shot.

JFK senior Antonella LaMonica is all grown up now, and her shot is as deadly as ever.

LaMonica drilled a game-high 37 points — one under her career high — in No. 8-seed JFK’s 63-51 win over No. 4 Western Reserve on Saturday in a Division IV sectional final.

LaMonica knocked down seven 3-pointers, including back-to-back triples to open the second half after host Western Reserve rallied within 28-26 at halftime.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes