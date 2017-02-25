— When Warren JFK girls basketball coach John Condoleon revived the program a few years ago, the team featured a freshman guard with a deadly outside shot.

JFK senior Antonella LaMonica is all grown up now, and her shot is as deadly as ever.

LaMonica drilled a game-high 37 points — one under her career high — in No. 8-seed JFK’s 63-51 win over No. 4 Western Reserve on Saturday in a Division IV sectional final.

LaMonica knocked down seven 3-pointers, including back-to-back triples to open the second half after host Western Reserve rallied within 28-26 at halftime.

