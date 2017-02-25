JOBS
Girls basketball: Comer, Harris lead Ursuline over Crestview



Published: Sat, February 25, 2017 @ 7:30 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Behind the prolific first-half scoring of Simone Comer and Dayshanette Harris, Ursuline raced out to 55-14 halftime lead on their way to a 77-45 sectional final victory on Saturday.

Comer scored 23 of her 26 points, 17 in the second in quarter, and Harris tossed in 22 of her game-high 32 points, 14 in the first quarter.

Harris and Comer also clamped down defensively, helping Ursuline hold Crestview without a field goal in the decisive second quarter, when the Irish outscored the Rebels 31-1.

Crestview had 21 turnovers in the first half alone.

Return to Vindy.com and read Sunday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.

