— Behind the prolific first-half scoring of Simone Comer and Dayshanette Harris, Ursuline raced out to 55-14 halftime lead on their way to a 77-45 sectional final victory on Saturday.

Comer scored 23 of her 26 points, 17 in the second in quarter, and Harris tossed in 22 of her game-high 32 points, 14 in the first quarter.

Harris and Comer also clamped down defensively, helping Ursuline hold Crestview without a field goal in the decisive second quarter, when the Irish outscored the Rebels 31-1.

Crestview had 21 turnovers in the first half alone.

