Winter health conference is Saturday at Hillside Rehab Hospital



Published: Fri, February 24, 2017 @ 12:51 p.m.

HOWLAND — Earth Angel Farm and ValleyCare Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital, 8747 Squires Lane NE, will host a winter conference from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday at the hospital.

Topics include epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease, nutrition, headache overview, and surgical management of Parkinson’s disease.

This event is free, but registration is recommended by calling 330-856-5003 or emailing the names and number of people attending to earthangelfarm@gmail.com.

