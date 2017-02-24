JOBS
West Branch Athletic Boosters hosts spaghetti dinner Saturday



Published: Fri, February 24, 2017 @ 12:47 p.m.

BELOIT — The West Branch Athletic Boosters invite all to attend the all-you-can-eat spaghetti dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday in the high-school cafeteria, 14277 S. Main St. Meals consist of spaghetti, tossed salad, bread and butter and dessert.

Tickets are $8 for adults, and $4 for children between the ages of 4 and 10. Children under age 3 eat free. This event is sponsored by the boosters and girls softball program.

