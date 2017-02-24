YOUNGSTOWN — The U.S. Marshal’s Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force has named Shawn Andrew Wolford, 32, as its fugitive of the week.

Wolford has been charged with rape by the Mentor Police Department and is believed to be in the Youngstown area.

He is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the U.S. Marshal’s tip line at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED and tip toTIP411.

Tipsters may remain anonymous and reward money may be available.