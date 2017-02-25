WARREN

Twin 17-year-old boys were taken to the Trumbull County Juvenile Detention Center on Friday and are facing several felony charges after two city men reported being robbed at gunpoint and their truck stolen at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police said the men, 31 and 29, respectively, of Idylwild Street Northeast, had gone to a home on York Street Northwest to “party” with Jeremiah L. Dillow of Reeves Road and Joshua A. Dillow of York Avenue, when Joshua Dillow showed a handgun and ordered them outside.

Joshua Dillow ordered the men into the bed of their own truck, police said. Jeremiah Dillow took the gun and got into the bed of the truck, police said. Three passengers also got into the truck’s cab.

They went to a school in Leavittsburg, where the men were ordered to run, then the twins caught up to them and ordered them on the ground at gunpoint and robbed them of a cellphone, keys and credit cards.

Joshua Dillow then ordered one of the men to take off all of his clothes and run, which he did. Both men went to the Warren Township Police Department and reported the incident, police said.

A short time later, Warren police, hearing a description of the stolen vehicle, spotted it at West Market Street and York Avenue and followed it, detaining a woman, 23, of Warren, from the truck and a 23-year-old man. Neither was apparently charged. The driver fled on foot and got away.

Warren police located the twins about 3 a.m. and arrested them. Jeremiah Dillow admitted holding the gun and robbing the men.

Joshua Dillow is charged with theft, aggravated robbery and kidnapping, and Jeremiah Dillow is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping. Charges against the driver are pending, police said.