WARREN — A Trumbull County grand jury has indicted Matthew Wilson, 32, of Niles and Minerva, on charges of murder, felonious assault and child endangering in the death of his 5-week-old daughter, Aubrianna Wilson, on Feb. 10.

Wilson was arraigned this morning on the charge by Judge W. Wyatt Mckay of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, who set bond at $1 million.

If convicted on the murder charge, Wilson could get life in prison with parole eligibility after 15 years. The two other charges carry a possible penalty of up to eight years in prison each.

Medical personnel at Akron Children's Hospital said the baby suffered brain bleeds and rib fractures and told authorities the injuries might be child abuse because such injuries can be caused by "being shaken or squeezed."

Wilson's father, Charles, of Minerva, told reporters Matthew indicated he had tripped and accidentally fallen on the child not long before she went into distress and was taken by ambulance from their home on Bellair Court in Niles on Feb. 10.