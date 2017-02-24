WASHINGTON — CNN, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Politico were blocked from attending today's White House briefing.
When reporters and photographers from those media outlets attempted to get in for today's briefing with White House spokesman Sean Spicer, they were denied entry. No reason was given by the White House, according to reporting by CNN.
CNN also reported the Associated Press walked out of the briefing in protest to the exclusions.
