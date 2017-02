BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALICKA, DENISA 8/19/1989 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

BROWN, ADRIEN SAMUEL 11/1/1977 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

CAMPBELL, GLENN M 2/12/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant

CLIFTON, MEGAN K 9/1/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



CUTLIP, JEREL D 6/11/1975 SEBRING POLICE DEPT. Nonsupport Of Dependents

EILAND, NATASHA MARLETTE 7/17/1972 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving Under Suspension

FLEMING, SHANA MARIE 5/21/1979 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

GIBBS, LEWIS DION 7/13/1978 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Tampering w/ Evidence

GRABE, KYREE 8/30/1994 Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

GRANT, ALEXANDER EUGENE SR 4/22/1967 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE Fugitive From Justice

HALL, NAKEIA L 5/10/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Falsification

MILLER, JUSTIN TRAVIS 2/14/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs/Drug Abuse

MUNOZ, PIERRE JAVIER 6/21/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

OLINGER, DAKOTA JOE 3/4/1995 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possession of Drugs

PATTON, PHILLISA 10/15/1989 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

SECK, MELISSA J 4/29/1981 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

SERNA BALLIN, RENE 3/14/1992 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

SMILEY, ANDREA JANELLE 3/18/1981 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

SMITH, DAVINNA 7/28/1983 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Drug Paraphernalia

SWANEY, DAVID L 9/19/1966 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

TATE, JOI C 8/10/1977 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

WATANABE, KATHLEEN KIMIYO 11/1/1956 YOUNGSTOWN US MARSHAL SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

WEIMER, ERIK W 3/20/1974 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

YOUNG, ASHLEY LACEY MARIE 6/12/1993 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALICKA, JONIDA 6/18/1987 3/23/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BASSIL, JOHNNY FRANK 5/3/1968 1/24/2017 TIME SERVED

BELL, JORDAN SCOTT 9/26/1989 2/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

BREWER, ANDREW R 2/9/1986 2/22/2017 TIME SERVED

CAVALCANTI, ZACHARY FREDRICK TYLER 12/31/1997 2/10/2017 DISMISSED

CLARK, MAYNARD L. 12/12/1967 2/4/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

COLORITE, NICKOLAS VINCENT 8/18/1994 2/22/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DATCHUK, ZACHARY MICHAEL 3/24/1993 12/27/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

DAVIS, GREGORY ALLEN 9/11/1963 2/18/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

DAVIS, JAMES RUSSELL 5/20/1984 2/24/2017 BONDED OUT

DEVELLIN, ANDREW SCOTT 10/3/1997 2/24/2017 BONDED OUT

EVANS, DANIELLE M 12/15/1984 2/15/2017 BONDED OUT

GARCIA, VICTOR 5/7/1966 2/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JOHNSON, SCOTTIE CHARLES 1/8/1996 2/17/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

KALASKY, JAMES F 5/23/1949 11/4/2016 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

KING, EDWARD ANTONIO 2/3/1980 1/19/2017 TIME SERVED

MUSLOVSKI, JEFFREY D 11/22/1978 1/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PEDICINI, JAMES EDWARD III 10/10/1996 2/24/2017 BONDED OUT

PETERS, BENJAMIN M 3/26/1992 2/3/2017 TIME SERVED

SAUNDERS, JESSICA LEE 6/3/1982 2/6/2017 BONDED OUT

SMITH, CHRIS LEON 6/11/1983 2/21/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

TORRES, JIMMY ROLDAN 1/4/1986 1/26/2017 BONDED OUT

WALKER, JAMAY JAQUANNA 11/4/1996 2/23/2017 BONDED OUT

WALLER, ISAAC ISAIAH SR 5/20/1996 2/3/2017 TIME SERVED

WALTERS, CHRISTIAN LEE 7/14/1987 2/16/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

WHITE, DONALD E 3/19/1957 2/23/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

WILSON, SHELLY RAE 3/8/1964 2/9/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WINPHRIE, KENNETH C 12/9/1961 2/24/2017 CR4 SUMMONS