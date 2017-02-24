CLEVELAND — The Chevrolet Cruze is not only on display at the Cleveland Auto Show, it's the official giveaway vehicle of the show.

"Our members take pride in what they do every single day," said Glenn Johnson, president of the United Auto Workers Local 1112, who represents the General Motors Lordstown Plant assembly workers. "It's a special feeling for our members."

To win a chance to own a brand new 2017 Chevrolet Cruze Premier, all visitors to the auto show have to do is register at the Official Vehicle Giveaway booth during any day of the show.

Each day of the show, one finalist will be chosen and invited back March 5, when they will then be given a key. The finalist with the key that fits the Cruze Premier takes the vehicle home.

More details and contest rules can be found at clevelandautoshow.com http://clevelandautoshow.com.

“The Chevrolet Cruze Premier shows the kind of quality and craftsmanship that Ohio workers are capable of delivering,” said Ken Ganley, auto show chairman. “We’re proud to offer this great vehicle, which will be presented to one lucky winner during the Cleveland Auto Show.”

The auto show opens today at 5 p.m. It runs through March 5 at the IX Center.