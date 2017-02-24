JOBS
Boil-water alert issued today for some Champion Township residents



Published: Fri, February 24, 2017 @ 2:51 p.m.

CHAMPION — The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer’s office has issued a boil-water alert for some township residents due to a water main break on Craig Avenue caused by another public utility breaking the waterline today.

Repairs are underway. Once water service has been restored, the alert will be for water customers that live on Craig between Glendola Avenue and High Street and also on High between Craig and Kuzmaul avenues until further notice.

