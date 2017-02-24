JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Boardman police arrest Pa. man at Lowe's



Published: Fri, February 24, 2017 @ 10:20 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Police arrested a Pennsylvania man on warrants Thursday for charges related to an incident at Lowe's. 

Mason Davis, 29, of New Brighton, faces theft and assault charges for an Oct. 27 incident. 

At the time, an employee at the Doral Drive store reported to police a man took about $1,600 worth of tools off the shelves, then struck a female employee with a shopping cart, causing her to fall, then fled the store with the merchandise. 

Davis is in the Mahoning County jail. 

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes