BOARDMAN — Police arrested a Pennsylvania man on warrants Thursday for charges related to an incident at Lowe's.

Mason Davis, 29, of New Brighton, faces theft and assault charges for an Oct. 27 incident.

At the time, an employee at the Doral Drive store reported to police a man took about $1,600 worth of tools off the shelves, then struck a female employee with a shopping cart, causing her to fall, then fled the store with the merchandise.

Davis is in the Mahoning County jail.