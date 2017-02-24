AUSTINTOWN — Police used a GPS tracking device to find a missing car in Niles, according to a report.

A local woman reported her 2003 Jaguar missing Thursday morning. She told police the spare set of keys had gone missing two weeks ago, but she assumed they were misplaced.

The Jaguar had a GPS tracking device which showed a location in Niles. Niles police found the missing vehicle on Church Street.

A 17-year-old friend of the victim’s son was in the car when it was found. The missing keys were also in the car. The victim said the 17-year-old visits her home on a regular basis.

Niles police placed the 17-year-old in custody for receiving stolen property.