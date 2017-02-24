JOBS
Austintown police revivie man with Narcan



Published: Fri, February 24, 2017 @ 11:17 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Police revived a man suspected of overdosing on heroin early this morning, according to a report.

Police were dispatched to a home on Claridge Drive where a mother discovered her son, who she told police had a history of heroin abuse, unresponsive in the basement.

Police administered two doses of Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, before paramedics arrived and administered an additional eight doses. The victim reportedly refused further medical treatment.

Officers said they recovered a silver spoon with suspected heroin residue and burn marks on it from a TV stand near the victim. Police found no other evidence of drug abuse.

