— Darth Vader’s stormtroopers likely would’ve had a more effective night shooting than the Youngstown State women’s basketball team did Thursday night against Oakland.

The Penguins (9-19, 5-12 Horizon League) shot just 30 percent overall and 14 percent from 3-point land in an 80-58 defeat.

Sophomore Alison Smolinski, who came into the game averaging 25 points per game the past two contests, shot a miserable 1 of 11 from the floor (all from beyond the arc) and scored just five points.

Overall the Penguins shot 4 of 27 on 3-point attempts.

Return to Vindy.com and read Friday's Vindicator sports section for more on this story.