— Student-athletes have to balance it all. There’s practices, classes, study tables, homework, games and workouts.

Throw in road trips and you’re cranking it up to 11.

The Youngstown State baseball team is a prime example of all those stressors coming into play at once.

The Penguins travel the first five weekends of their season. This weekend YSU visits Georgia Tech while next weekend it’s Eastern Kentucky (with a mid-week stop at Morehead State), then it’s Richmond and finally Illinois-Chicago to open Horizon League play.

For these full-time college students, they’ll take any chance they get on these road trips to keep up on their classes.

“I try to get everything done before we leave,” YSU junior first baseman Andrew Kendrick said. “We usually have a few hours in the hotel where you can get some work done, though.”

