— When Warren JFK president and principal Joe Kenneally was a freshman at Ursuline High School, future Eagles football coach Jeff Bayuk was his English teacher.

Kenneally knew back then that JFK’s third-year head coach was a special teacher and coach, simply because he always paid attention to detail, cared to a fault about all of his students and always sought that teaching moment.

For Kenneally and others in the JFK football family, it came as no surprise that Bayuk went on to change the culture of the program and in just three seasons and led the school to its second state title.

For the proud program that won a state title exactly 25 years ago, it was a “riches to rags and back to riches” story worth celebrating.

On Thursday, the Eagles were presented state championship rings and a myriad of other awards during their annual banquet at Leo’s Ristorante.

