Police activity in Canfield and Austintown for week of Feb. 12



Published: Thu, February 23, 2017 @ 7:23 p.m.

A summary of criminal activity in Canfield and Austintown:

CANFIELD

Feb. 14

Drug abuse: Police arrested Connor Claypool, 20, of Lawnview Avenue, Niles, on charges of drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 15

Warrant: Police arrested Danielle Evans, 32, of Louisville, Ohio, on a felony warrant for receiving stolen property.

Drug abuse: Police arrested Caleb Hanna, 18, of Harrow Lane, Youngstown, on a charge of drug abuse.

Warrant: Police arrested Edward Barnes, 36, of Wilton Street, Youngstown, on a Canfield Mayor’s Court warrant for failure to appear.

Feb. 16

Drug possession: Police arrested Robert Phillips, 30, of Adams Avenue Northwest, Warren, on a charge of drug possession.

AUSTINTOWN

Feb. 13

Disorderly conduct: Police issued summons to Peter Harasyn, 37, of Forest Hill Drive, and Rudolph Dettmer, 71, of Bears Den Road, Youngstown, on charges of disorderly conduct.

Arrest: Police arrested Sarah VanGundy, 32, homeless, charge of violation of a civil-protection order.

Theft: A foster child used a victim’s bank account without permission. The offense occurred at a home in the 1000 block of Polley Drive.

Feb. 14

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle: Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at a home in the 1000 block of South Raccoon Road.

Theft: A stolen iPhone was located on a student at Austintown Fitch High School, 4560 Fitch Blvd.

Theft: Police arrested Cassidy Francis, 18, of Bears Den Road, Youngstown, on a theft charge. Police accuse Francis of taking $48.21 in merchandise from Walmart,6001 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: A debit card was taken and used at Get-Go, 5163 Mahoning Ave.

Breaking and entering: A saw was taken from a home in the 3000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Warrant: Police arrested Sam Cianciola, 48, of Decamp Road, Youngstown, for failure to appear in court on a warrant on charges of procuring, possession of criminal tools, drug paraphernalia and failure to comply with a court order.

Feb. 15

Theft: Lottery tickets were stolen from Colla’s, 5509 Mahoning Ave.

Warrant: Police arrested James Clay, 32, of Woodbine Avenue, Warren, on a warrant for theft at Walmart involving fraudulent returns for a gift card worth $85.71.

Theft: Police issued a summons to David Kalna, 36, of Eleanor Avenue, Youngstown, for theft of $49.86 in merchandise from Walmart.

Warrant: Police arrested Kenneth David, 67, of Potomac Avenue, Niles, on a warrant for domestic violence.

Criminal damaging: A suspect rammed his girlfriend’s car at Inner Circle Pizza, 4520 Mahoning Ave.

Feb.16

Disorderly conduct: Police arrested William Campbell, 32, homeless, on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Theft: Four sets of keys to customers’ vehicles were stolen from Patrick’s Service, 58 N. Meridian Road.

Theft: Topsoil was taken from Kmart, 4475 Mahoing Ave.

Theft: A UPS package of seat covers was stolen from a home in the 400 block of South Raccoon Road.

Disorderly conduct: Police issued a summons to Peter Harasyn, 37, of Forest Hill Drive on a charge of disorderly conduct.

Feb. 17

Warrant: Police arrested Alicia Rogenski, 29, of Hillcrest Road, Wellsville, on a warrant for possession of drugs. The arrest was made at Austintown Pawn, 3700 Mahoning Ave.

Theft: An employee is a suspect in a theft at Marc’s, 4755 Mahoning Ave.

Recovered property: An iPhone 7 was recovered at Marc’s.

Fraud: A bank account was compromised at a home in the 4000 block of Walnut Trace.

Feb. 18

Breaking and entering: A garage was entered and a 2000 Buick Park Avenue was stolen from a home in the 4000 block of Central Avenue. The keys were in the glove box, police said.

Identity theft: A Dish network bill for $1,360.50 was charged to a home in the 1000 block of Eastwind Place.

Theft: An Ohio license plate was taken off a truck parked at the Saxon Club, 710 S. Meridian Road.

Lost or stolen: A Glock 43, 9mm handgun was reported lost or stolen from a home in the 600 block of Purdue Avenue.

Recovered property: A Chemical bank debit card was recovered at the bank,101 S. Canfield-Niles Road.

Feb. 19

Criminal trespassing: Police arrested George Wagner, 46, of Mauro Circle, Warren, on a charge of criminal trespassing at Club 76, and the TA Travel Center, 5335 Seventy-Six Drive.

Warrant: Police arrested Ameka Walker, 39, of Lora Avenue, Youngstown, on a warrant for criminal damaging.

Criminal damaging: A vehicle was egged that was parked in the 5000 block of Madrid Drive.

Criminal damaging: Six pellets were shot through siding and a window at a home in the 1000 block of Cedarwood Drive.

Criminal damaging: Two vehicles were damaged at a home in the 1000 block of Bexley Drive.

